Annual Christmas dinner takes place in new location

The annual Christmas dinner put on by local businessman Bob Bolus took place on Friday.

It's a tradition in the city of Scranton, however, this year looked a little different due to COVID-19.

This year, instead of St. Patrick's Cathedral, it was held at Holy Cross Hall on 5th Avenue.

The dinner was also done via take-out and delivery.

Due to a smaller kitchen at Holy Cross Hall, many other locations around the area helped out with cooking.

"We're using one in Olyphant right now and one of the restaurants called and we just 15 more turkeys over and they're cooking them up now, just reheating them because we don't have the capacity to do it here and I don't want anybody to go without a meal," said Bob Bolus.

The dinner was for friends and those without a place to go on Christmas day.