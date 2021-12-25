Honoring our veterans this Christmas

Members of American Legions from all over Luzerne County sang a couple of Christmas tunes outside of the VA near Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some of Santa's elves paid a visit to those men and women who served our country on Christmas day.

Typically, volunteers spend Christmas with veterans here, but the celebration has taken place outdoors for the second year in a row because of COVID.

Light-up Santa Hats, necklaces, and Christmas balloons were donated to veterans to help get them in the holiday spirit.

"I'm so thankful. This is so fabulous. You all look terrific, and it means the world to me. Thank you so kindly," said Derbert Dilworth, a veteran.

"We want them to know that they're not forgotten. We always told them: leave no brother or sister behind, so we may not be in there, but we are right here, and we want them to know we're not going anywhere. We carry them in our hearts every single day, they're in our thoughts and our prayers every single day, and we are right outside, and we will continue to do this," said Nicole Guest, District 12 American Legion Canteen Fund Representative.

And Christmas wouldn't be complete without some presents - volunteers filled up a dolly with different snacks and goodies for everyone here at the VA.