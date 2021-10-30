"5-Kate" held in Scranton for mental health awareness

This is the sixth year for the "5-Kate", a run/walk that raises awareness for mental health.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Family and friends of a woman from Scranton who died by suicide in 2016 gathered at Nay Aug Park for a walk in her memory.

This is the sixth year for "5-Kate", named after Kate Shoener of Scranton.

Her family and friends walk each year to raise awareness for mental health. The event included a 5K and a one-mile walk.

Participants were encouraged to dress up in a Halloween costume to celebrate Katie's favorite holiday.

"You can dress up, and you can wear a mask, but people with a mental illness feel like they have to put a mask on every day. So, it's like wear a costume today, but don't mask mental illness," said Sarah Shoener, Katie's sister-in-law.

Participants all received a free lunch provided by the Glider Diner at the run.