The money raised from the race will go towards a scholarship for a student-athlete.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners and walkers laced up their shoes and hit the trail in Lackawanna County to raise money for a local athlete.

The ninth annual Pat and Toach Purcell Memorial Scholarship 5K was held Sunday morning in Scranton at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

The event is held in the honor of a father of four, Pat Purcell, who passed away in 1997, and his son Toach, who lost his life in a car crash earlier this year.