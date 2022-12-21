Salvation Army of Berwick holds Christmas distribution

Christmas can be a tough time of year for some families, but organizations like the Salvation Army aim to help.

BERWICK, Pa. — It may look like just a big pile of bags on the floor at the Salvation Army of Berwick, but it's organized down to the very last toy. This is the annual Christmas distribution.

"We have people who signed up for holiday assistance where they get food and some toys for their kids," Captain Jennifer Buzzard said.

Dozens of people picked up toys and food for Christmas. The event is providing toys for more than 200 kids in the Berwick area.

"It's up from last year, and there are still those who have called who missed the cut-off, but we have extras, and we will help as much as possible," Buzzard said.

Carol Seigfriend of Berwick was giving out scented stuffed animals for the seventh straight year.

"Handing out the Scentsy buddies, that's pretty cool. My little guy is going to love it," Michelle Gross said.

Michelle Gross of Berwick was picking up gifts for her three kids.

"The price of everything is going up. For the fixed-income families especially, it really helps," Gross said.

People who received donations are very grateful for the help this time of year.

"I appreciate it a lot. It helped me out when I wasn't working. I just got laid off, and I'm trying to find another job, so it helps me out a lot," Diana Maczuga said.

"Growing up, I was one of those kids who got help from the Salvation Army, and I know that I wouldn't have had a Christmas if it weren't for the Salvation Army. Being able to give back and see the smiles on their faces," Buzzard said.