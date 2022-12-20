Salvation Army hands out toys in Williamsport

More than 400 families received toys through the distribution.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Williamsport looked like Santa's workshop on Tuesday. The room was lined with presents for more than 800 kids around the county. Each bag of toys will go to a specific child.

"No child should go without a toy at Christmas. Even if it is just one or two toys, every child should have a toy under the tree," said Salvation Army Corp Officer Sheryl Hershey.

Parents stopped by during assigned hours to pick up toys.

Sandy Perez, a single mom of six, says this toy distribution is a blessing.

"I want to help my kids and do the best that I can as a single mom and to show them that anything is possible if you just have a little faith and keep working hard and learn that there are people out there willing to help," said Perez.

With inflation, paying bills and buying presents is getting harder. The Salvation Army saw an increase in families needing support this holiday season.

"The need has grown because of the cost of living and people not being able to afford to buy presents for all their children," added Hershey.

"Sometimes I see the prices and say this is going to have to be put on a wish list as they say," Perez stated.

More than 50 volunteers showed up to help give out toys. Tracie Witter and 20 other employees from PPL spent their day volunteering.

"They have been taking the bags to the cars, helping carry things. We had a little boy here who got his first bike, a little tricycle. I was kind of showing him how to use the pedal, and that was fun seeing him enjoy the present," said Witter.

All the families went home with food.

"They are getting a food box that contains breakfast and a Christmas dinner," said Hershey.

This year's toy distribution provided presents for more than 400 families.