Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke with some vendors who have been working the fair for years.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams.

"I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said Williams.

Stan has been a vendor at the Bloomsburg Fair for 46 years. He is 89 years young. He works longer hours than people half his age.

"You're here all the time. 10 to 10 or 10 to 11, yes. 'That's a long day!' No, if you enjoy it, it's not long," said Williams.

"Someone once told me a long time ago if you do something you like, it's not work," said Butch Thomas, Vance's Apple Dumplings.

If you've ever been to Vance's Apple Dumplings, you've probably seen Butch and Bernie Thomas. They are both 87 years young and have been married for 66 years.

"We'll put in 70-80 hours until it's done," said Bernie Thomas.

Bernie makes dough, and Butch peels the apples.

"The fun is when a little kid comes up and sees you doing this. You put an apple in and turn it three times, and it peels, wow! Then I tease them a little bit and say do you want a haircut," said Butch.

The two have worked at this stand for 26 years. Before that, they worked at a different Bloomsburg Fair stand for 25 years!

"There's people maybe half your age who aren't doing that. And sitting down to do it! Neither of us sits down to work," said Bernie.

It's people like Stan, Butch, and Bernie who make the Bloomsburg Fair so special, and they have no plans of slowing down.