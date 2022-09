The most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth on Thursday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth.

Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby.

You can check out the live camera here and see mama and the new lamb in person in one of the barns at the fairgrounds.

The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.