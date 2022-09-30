Celebrating all things fall at the Hawley Harvest Hoedown

Break out your flannels and cowboy boots. The annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown is back in Wayne County this weekend.

HAWLEY, Pa. — If you're a fan of all things fall, this is the event for you.

The annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown returns this weekend. There are family-friendly happenings taking place all throughout the downtown area on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the highlights include hayrides, a petting zoo, a beer crawl, a scarecrow contest, line dancing lessons, and a street party with live music.

The Ritz Theater will host a bluegrass concert Saturday night, and there will be a professional lumberjack competition in Bingham Park both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Organizers say it's also a great way to support small, local businesses. About 75 vendors will be selling their wares downtown.

This festival is organized by the Downtown Hawley Partnership, and has been going on for about 50 years.

"Sometime in the '70s, it started with the downtown merchants, and they just said, 'hey, we need to get something together to get people into town, get them out of their house one last time before the weather really turns bad,'" said organizer Tiffany Hoffman.

Most of the activities are free, but you do need to buy tickets to attend the bluegrass concert or to participate in the cornhole tournament.