The fair presented the check Friday morning.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families.

The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.

The charity helps families stay close to children who are hospitalized.

A dollar from every regular admission on Tuesday went towards the cause in Columbia County.