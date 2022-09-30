Red Cross volunteers traveling from Wilkes-Barre to Florida

The volunteers will assist with relief efforts after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Help is on the way for Hurricane Ian victims, and some of it is coming from right here at home.

Red Cross volunteers Michael Kordek and Daniel Rosado left Wilkes-Barre today, headed to Orlando to assist with relief efforts there. They'll help victims with food, shelter, and clean-up.

Rosado just got back from California, where he was helping with wildfire relief. He also assisted with recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. So he's no stranger to disaster zones. But still, he says you never really know what to expect.

"It's devastating. Words can't even describe the feeling that you get when you get there, and you see so many people lost so much. It's just heartbreaking. I'll try to prepare myself, I know what I'm going up against. But the feeling is always different once you're there in person."

Rosado joined the Red Cross after seeing his parents' home in New York get destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

"My parents lost everything, and the Red Cross came and helped them out. So I said, one day, when it's possible for me to give back, I will do so. Now that I own my own company, I can afford to do it," Rosado said.