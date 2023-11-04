Sweet treats with European touch in Bloomsburg

A woman from Ukraine relocated to Bloomsburg two years ago and wanted to bring a piece of Europe with her.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Easter weekend was a busy one at Little Bakery in Bloomsburg. At times, the line was out the door as people waited for cupcakes, breads, and cakes.

Nataliia Bundziak opened Little Bakery in November of 2022. Bundziak was born and raised in western Ukraine and moved to the Czech Republic after college. She moved to the United States three years ago when her husband was relocated for work.

"We did find a new home here," Bundziak said. "So we moved to Bloomsburg."

Bundziak loves Bloomsburg but thought the town was missing something.

"When I was thinking with my business plan, of what kind of bakery it will be, I made the decision to open something unique, but something very traditional from central Europe."

While Little Bakery carries a lot of different types of sweet treats, it is known for its chimney cakes.

Chimney cakes are made from a sweet yeast dough that is baked around a cylinder. They are coated with cinnamon and sugar and filled with hazelnut spread, honey, or fruit filling. This is a traditional dessert in parts of Europe. Bundziak is constantly coming up with new flavors.

"Become that popular that people driving even from Selinsgrove, Williamsport, or 50 miles away with families to try them. I could not be more happy."

Bundziak says while the idea was to open a chimney cake bakery and have a few other items on display to sell, those items have become just as popular.

"Every time a customer says, 'My grandmother used to make it, so I'm glad I can find it.' It's kind of a retro bakery for the neighborhood."

Good morning everyone! Cakes by the slice today: • Coconut cake • Lemon Buttermilk cake • Tiramisu • White Chocolate... Posted by Little Bakery on Tuesday, April 11, 2023