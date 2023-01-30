The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County

The place inside the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township held its grand opening over the weekend.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy.

"It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said Lord. "I'm baking almost every day, even on my days that I'm not supposed to be here, like my downtime is still here. I love it, so I hope that doesn't ever go away. The transition was slow, but now that I'm here, it just feels like it's just supposed to be here. It's just that's its home."

Lord has an ornament on her lobby holiday tree to remind her of her very busy grand opening that took place over the weekend.

"It's extremely overwhelming because as much as we planned and we were ready, we thought we were ready and excited for it. And then when you just see people like squeezing into the shop, it was just like, 'Oh, my God,'" she said.

This bakery is a family effort, but how did she get the name?

"I am the cheesecake lady," Lord explained. "I've been baking cheesecakes for about 12 years for family and friends, and back in 2019, 279 Bar and Grill in Plains had asked me to make cheesecakes for them to sell to their patrons."

Lord recalled making those deliveries.

"They'd see me with the boxes, and people would be like, 'The cheesecake lady's here!' So it just stuck."

And although her cases are empty, Lord says to keep an eye on her Facebook page for Valentine's Day and Super Bowl specials.

LONG READ BUT PLEASE PAY ATTENTION IF YOU'RE ORDERING FOR VALENTINE'S OR SUPERBOWL A few announcements for the upcoming... Posted by The Cheesecake Lady on Sunday, January 29, 2023