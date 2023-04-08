Businesses bustling ahead of Easter

The final stretch of shopping is upon us ahead of the holiday, and folks in Lackawanna County were out Saturday getting all the necessary essentials.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Kielbasa was flying out of the case at Bosak's Choice Meats in Olyphant, with customers picking up a variety of flavors.

Owners Gail and Tom Bosak say they've been slammed the last few days.

"A lot of procrastinators, last minute people are coming in, and I'll tell you, they waited til the last minute. They hit us really hard the last couple of days, Thursday and Friday were insane," said Tom Bosak, Bosak's Choice Meats.

Still, they're happy to see so many familiar faces come through the door

"We are very blessed and very thankful we have a lot of loyal customers, they come from far and wide, especially during the holidays. We've been here 23 years, so we're best known for the kielbasa. We push tradition with your family, and friends keep going with the same traditions," said Gail Bosak, Bosak's Choice Meats.

And customers are doing just that, people like Roman Pisanchyn say the holiday brings out the tradition of supporting local businesses and bringing what they call the best kielbasa to family get-togethers.

"We went to my in-law's house last year, and I brought it down there, and it was better than the one they got in Wilkes-Barre, so hey, I like it. I've been getting it since they've been open here," said Roman Pisanchyn.

The Easter dinner table wouldn't be complete without dessert.

The line outside of Lynn Sandy's Bakery in Scranton was down the block.

"Every year, every holiday, we are always out here waiting in line. It moves really quick, as you can see; you get a number, and it moves quick. It's just the best," said Mary Mattern, Duryea.

"It is really popular, a lot of people love sweets and stuff, and they have really good sweets. I was kind of surprised, but it put a smile on my face," said Nikohl North-Mozda, Scranton.

Customers left the bakery with boxes stacked up. People waiting in line tell Newswatch 16 they make sure to get all of the family favorites.