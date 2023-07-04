Holiday travelers hit the road ahead of Easter

As Newswatch 16's Emily Kress found, folks are looking to get away for the holiday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A holiday weekend means people are going the distance to their destination.

Newswatch 16 found people taking a break from their drive at the rest stop on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

"Just having some lunch, letting the kids run around a little bit, stretch their legs before we make them sit in the car again for another 6 hours. That's an important part of the travel you know," said Hannah Leuthauser of New York.

Many are opting for a mini vacation over the Easter holiday instead of a trip to visit family.

The group on the tour bus is going to Washington D.C. to see the cherry blossoms it's very nice there for the festival," said Kim Nguyen of Ottawa, Canada.

"We are taking my son and his friend to Gatlinburg Tennessee. We've never been there before so we thought we'd do it," said Mark Furnish of Albany, New York.

The boys are really excited to check out one big attraction.

"Dollywood! Dollywood for sure I cant wait to see her one creation of her childhood bedroom it's going to be so fun," said Isaac and Jack.

Some people say a trip wouldn't be complete without a slight delay.

"We've got wide open plans but Easter we are going to be on the road unfortunately. We wanted to be there by Easter, but we had a delay caused by a blizzard in Newfoundland and the ferry was cancelled for a night," said Derek Brace of Newfoundland, Canada.

Others are happy traffic isn't slowing them down.

"It's been busy on 81, but it always is. It's been quite busy, but no construction which is good," said Furnish.