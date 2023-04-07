Worshippers walk for Christ in Stroudsburg

"Walk for Christ" is a Good Friday tradition that began over 30 years ago.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Held high for everyone to see, a cross led worshippers from churches throughout the Stroudsburg area as they reenacted the last steps they believe Jesus took before he was crucified.

"People say it's a sad day, but it's you know today you are also looking forward to Easter, and that's a very happy day in our faith, so It's just a day of reflection," said Peggy Stewart of East Stroudsburg.

"I just reflect. I start the morning with prayer and just remember that you know he gave everything for us," said Karen Molina of Stroudsburg.

It recreates the Stations of the Cross, which honors events from when Jesus was condemned to die to when he was laid in the tomb.

The annual walk started with a prayer inside St. John's Lutheran Church.

"Christ is all about community and being with one, caring for one another, uplifting one another. So the way that we get to do that, even though we have our own church communities, we are the full church in the world," said Pastor Elizabeth Koerner with St. John's Luthern Church.

Hundreds of people walked to more than five churches in the borough, all to remember Jesus' sacrifice on the cross.

"I do it because it just gets us ready for Easter. It's really what Easters is all about. It's coming closer to the Lord. It's learning his steps and walking with him during this day and just being a part of the day and being a part of his story or his journey," said Molina.

"I've been this for over 20 years. I feel one day out of the year to devote your life to Christ who gave up his life for us is not too much to ask for," added Joseph Tufo of Stroud Township.

Worshippers prayed and reflected at each stop, bringing them one step closer to Easter Sunday.