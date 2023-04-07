Good Friday cross walk takes place in Columbia County

People from three churches came together for the annual tradition.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Good Friday is one of the holiest days of the year for Christians.

People from three churches in Bloomsburg came together to observe the solemn day at a cross walk.

"We're reenacting the walk that Christ had to take and the suffering that we went through. Of course, we stop and do prayers for that reason," Reverend Steve Hummel said.

The concept is simple, but the meaning is important to Christians.

People took turns carrying the heavy wooden cross as they walked about half a mile from Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ to First Presbyterian Church.

"We say prayers along the way at different spots, such as the prison, the police department, the children's museum, the elementary school, the Medicaid office," Hummel said.

Three churches come together for the cross walk.

Members of The Table Lutheran Church also participated.

"For those who actually walk the walk and do the prayers, hopefully, there's a sense of spiritual nurture that comes into that," Reverend Tormod Svensson said.

Pastors Tormod Svensson and Steve Hummel organize the event each year.

"I also think it is important for faith communities to be out and about in the community. It creates some visibility and maybe some curiosity," Svensson said.

The pastors say they plan continue have the cross walk in Bloomsburg every Easter season.