Welsh Cookies Made Fresh On the Griddle

A Visit To The Welsh Tea Shoppe Where This Tradition Of Wales is Alive And Well!

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The Welsh Tea Shoppe is where strong family traditions continue with a bit of a modern twist.

Visiting The Welsh Tea Shoppe in Clarks Summit is like a trip to an old-world bakeshop in Wales. The smell of biscuits and cookies, piping hot tea, and a warm Welsh welcome bring a smile to all who drop by. If you are lucky, you can even watch cookies being made in the window by a baker in a traditional Welsh dress complete with bonnet and top hat.

Owners and sisters Stephanie Roby and Courtney Roby gave Home & Backyard a warm welcome "croeso" when we dropped by. We learned how to make traditional Welsh cookies (cakes) on the griddle. Through the bake shop these ladies pay homage to their heritage by carrying on the family tradition and recipe. We're glad they do!