Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

High prices are everywhere, including at Pennsylvania's largest fair.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands.

Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the Bloomsburg Fair and says there is a fine line when it comes to raising prices. He's seen some other vendors raise them a lot.

"We have a little bit just to cover the costs but not enough that it's chasing business away. We have to keep it reasonable so that we keep the customers coming in for the same good products," Evans said. "Supplies are hard to get — the cups, straws, everything plastic. Just the price increases of the ice cream products, just taking a toll on a lot of businesses."

Vince Cocca, the owner of Vince's Cheesesteaks, says wholesale prices fluctuate depending on what area he is in. Meat prices have gone up.

"To offset that so we can keep our cheesesteak prices the same as last year, we have raised sodas some, some of our toppings like mushrooms and sweet peppers."

Some fairgoers we spoke with were disappointed with the higher prices, but others did not really mind.

Carla Wetzel says she and her family buy discounted admission tickets in bulk because they attend the fair multiple days. That helps offset the cost of food.

"This is our yearly treat," Wetzel said. "We look forward to coming every year and getting that same food that we don't get normally, so we don't care."

There is a lot of free entertainment at the Bloomsburg Fair.

The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.