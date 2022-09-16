Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!

So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.

*This information is subject to change. Check back for the latest updates.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

2:00 PM - Lucky Afternoon Band

3:45 PM - Sapphire

5:30 PM - Vespers music

6:00 PM - Vespers Service

7:00 PM - Lucky Afternoon Band

8:00 PM - Sapphire

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

9:00 AM - Karen Gronsky

11:00 AM - Sapphire

1:00 PM - Looker

3:00 PM - Sapphire

5:00 PM - 70’s Flashback

6:30 PM - Looker

8:00 PM - 70’s Flashback

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

10:00 AM - Shiloh Bible Service

12:00 PM - 70’s Flashback

2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

3:30 PM - 70’s Flashback

5:00 PM - Mudflaps

6:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

8:00 PM - Mudflaps

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

9:00 AM - Wyoming Valley West H.S. Band

10:00 AM - North Schuylkill H.S. Band

11:00 AM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners

12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

2:00 PM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners

3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

5:00 PM - Chris Ruble

6:30 PM - Banjo Contest

8:00 PM - Chris Ruble

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

10:00 AM - Mt. Carmel H.S. Band

11:00 AM - Aaron Kelly

12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

2:00 PM - Aaron Kelly

3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

5:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip

6:30 PM - Fiddle Contest

8:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9:00 AM - Southern Columbia H.S. Band

10:30 AM - Hazleton H.S. Band

11:00 AM - Rick K Road Trip

12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

2:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip (Veteran’s Tribute)

3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

5:00 PM - Mahoney Brothers

6:30 PM - Barber Shoppers

8:00 PM - Mahoney Brothers

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9:00 AM - South Williamsport H.S. Band

10:00 AM - Montgomery H.S. Band

11:00 AM - Shannon with Tom and Randy Band

12:30 PM - Mahoney Brothers

1:45 PM - Shannon with Tom and Randy Band

3:00 PM - Mahoney Brothers

4:15 PM - Nashville Music Company

5:30 PM - The Avalons

6:45 PM - Nashville Music Company

8:00 PM - The Avalons

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

9:00 AM - Line Mountain H.S.Band

10:30 AM - Jersey Shore H.S. Band

11:00 AM - The Avalons

12:30 PM - Into the Spin

1:45 PM - The Avalons

3:00 PM - Into the Spin

4:15 PM - Bat out of Hell PA

5:30 PM - UpTown Band

6:45 PM - Bat out of Hell PA

8:00 PM - UpTown Band

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

9:00 AM - Karen Gronsky

11:00 AM - Muck Dogs

12:30 PM - Reminisce

2:00 PM - The New Individuals

3:30 PM - Muck Dogs

5:00 PM - The New Individuals

6:30 PM - First Columbia Teen Star