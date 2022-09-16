Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!
So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
*This information is subject to change. Check back for the latest updates.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
2:00 PM - Lucky Afternoon Band
3:45 PM - Sapphire
5:30 PM - Vespers music
6:00 PM - Vespers Service
7:00 PM - Lucky Afternoon Band
8:00 PM - Sapphire
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
9:00 AM - Karen Gronsky
11:00 AM - Sapphire
1:00 PM - Looker
3:00 PM - Sapphire
5:00 PM - 70’s Flashback
6:30 PM - Looker
8:00 PM - 70’s Flashback
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
10:00 AM - Shiloh Bible Service
12:00 PM - 70’s Flashback
2:00 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
3:30 PM - 70’s Flashback
5:00 PM - Mudflaps
6:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
8:00 PM - Mudflaps
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
9:00 AM - Wyoming Valley West H.S. Band
10:00 AM - North Schuylkill H.S. Band
11:00 AM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners
12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
2:00 PM - John Stanky and The Coal Miners
3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
5:00 PM - Chris Ruble
6:30 PM - Banjo Contest
8:00 PM - Chris Ruble
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
10:00 AM - Mt. Carmel H.S. Band
11:00 AM - Aaron Kelly
12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
2:00 PM - Aaron Kelly
3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
5:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip
6:30 PM - Fiddle Contest
8:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
9:00 AM - Southern Columbia H.S. Band
10:30 AM - Hazleton H.S. Band
11:00 AM - Rick K Road Trip
12:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
2:00 PM - Rick K Road Trip (Veteran’s Tribute)
3:30 PM - Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist
5:00 PM - Mahoney Brothers
6:30 PM - Barber Shoppers
8:00 PM - Mahoney Brothers
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:00 AM - South Williamsport H.S. Band
10:00 AM - Montgomery H.S. Band
11:00 AM - Shannon with Tom and Randy Band
12:30 PM - Mahoney Brothers
1:45 PM - Shannon with Tom and Randy Band
3:00 PM - Mahoney Brothers
4:15 PM - Nashville Music Company
5:30 PM - The Avalons
6:45 PM - Nashville Music Company
8:00 PM - The Avalons
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
9:00 AM - Line Mountain H.S.Band
10:30 AM - Jersey Shore H.S. Band
11:00 AM - The Avalons
12:30 PM - Into the Spin
1:45 PM - The Avalons
3:00 PM - Into the Spin
4:15 PM - Bat out of Hell PA
5:30 PM - UpTown Band
6:45 PM - Bat out of Hell PA
8:00 PM - UpTown Band
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
9:00 AM - Karen Gronsky
11:00 AM - Muck Dogs
12:30 PM - Reminisce
2:00 PM - The New Individuals
3:30 PM - Muck Dogs
5:00 PM - The New Individuals
6:30 PM - First Columbia Teen Star
8:00 PM - Reminisce