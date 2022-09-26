New attractions at the Bloomsburg Fair

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize found what's new and exciting at the fair this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is lots to see, eat, and do at the Bloomsburg Fair.

Many of the vendors and attractions have been here for decades, while others are brand new.

Something you may not associate with the Bloomsburg Fair are tattoos. But now you can get inked while you're here. That's what Heidi Levan did.

"So my daughter and I always come to the fair. We thought it would be fun to do something new and get a tattoo while we're at the fair," said Heidi Levan, New York.

Tucci Tattoo Parlor out of Millville is at the Bloomsburg Fair for the first time.

The owners say no one has gotten a Bloomsburg Fair-themed tattoo yet, but the week is just getting started.

"It's awesome. It's a great addition to the fair," said Levan.

If you like thrills and tricks, check out Johnny Rockett's Cycle Circus. The FMX freestyle show runs three times a day, as does The Barnyard Revue & Pig Races.

"Well, we have pig races where the little piggies race around the track looking for an oreo cookie. Then right after that, we have the Barnyard Revue, which is a bunch of goats, a cow, and some other animals, and they do an agility show to entertain the public," said Mel Timberlake, Barnyard Revue & Pig Races.

The attraction also features a free petting zoo. When it comes to animals, it's all about the babies. Some piglets were born about two weeks ago, and Marian the sheep is about to go into labor. You can watch her give birth on the Lamb Cam.

"I love the farm show where they have the Calving Corner, and I thought it would be a great idea to have birth. Everyone gets excited about new life, so why not bring that here," said Samantha Milheim, Berwick.

Marian is from Milheim Menagerie Farm in Berwick. Her handlers say she might be having twins.

"The vet checked her this morning. She's open, and hopefully, tonight, we're crossing our fingers," said Milheim.

Marian even had a maternity photo shoot! To watch Marian give birth, check out the Lamb Cam by clicking here. The camera will be rolling afterward as well, so you can see the new baby or babies.