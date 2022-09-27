Get your flu shots at the Bloomsburg Fair

The Bloomsburg Fair is not only a place to eat and see livestock; there are a lot of other things to do at Pennsylvania's largest fair.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When you come to the Bloomsburg Fair, you plan to have an enjoyable day. That usually does not include stopping in to see the Geisinger EMS team. But medical issues sometimes happen.

The Geisinger EMS crew has three locations on the fairgrounds, including a new one which is a familiar building for longtime fairgoers.

The building was previously the St. John's Community Church stand for more than 100 years. The church no longer runs a stand at the Bloomsburg Fair, and Geisinger EMS uses the building now.

"It gives us more room. In years coming up, we are going to try to expand a little more and give more services, and being that we're in the middle of the fairgrounds, we can take care of more things," said Mark Martz, Geisinger EMS battalion chief.

Inside the arts and crafts building, Geisinger is giving flu shots for the first time since 2019.

"We anticipate this year might be a pretty big year for the flu, so we're recommending everybody get protected early. So we're hoping to offer as many people protection as we can," said Dr. Allison Schuessler, Geisinger general pediatrician.

Geisinger doctors say stopping in to get your flu shot at the fair is a convenient way to stay healthy.

"I've had a number of people say, 'I wasn't planning on doing this today, but I figured I saw you guys, and I stopped by and check one more thing off my to-do list.' It just takes a minute or two, and you can enjoy the rest of the fair," Dr. Schuessler said.

Geisinger will be here giving flu shots through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.