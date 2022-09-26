New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

There are more than 1,400 vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair, and nearly 900 of them serve food with something for everyone!

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it.

No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!

"A lot of people are looking at it, and they're turning their heads away. I give them a little sample, and they walk away with an order," said Charlie Stemmrich, Stemmrich's Blueberry Farm.

Charlie Stemmrich owns Stemmrich's Blueberry Farm in Nescopeck. He brought his blueberries to the Bloomsburg Fair with a twist.

"We do blueberry meatball subs. It's a blueberry barbecue sauce on the sub. We do chili dogs with blueberry chili. We puree the blueberries right into our chili," said Stemmrich.

Stemrich's Blueberry Farm stand is located on 2nd Street.

If you're in the mood for comfort food, make sure to check out The Flying Cauldron on 7th Street. They feature the Pennsylvania Dutch Taco.

"What we do is I bake the waffle into the shape of a taco shell, put mashed potatoes in the bottom, roasted chicken and gravy on top, and then you get gravy to dip it in," said Gretchen Pepe, The Flying Cauldron.

The owners say the Pennsylvania Dutch Taco is going over well so far.

"I wanted to make it so you could eat it at a fair or a carnival without a knife or a fork," said Pepe.

Something that will make you do a double take is the pineapple bowl from Brazilian Bowls, which is on 12th Street.

"Pineapple bowl basically has rice, or you can choose French fries with seasoning. It's so good. You get steak, chicken, or shrimp," said Maria Narrete, Brazilian Bowls.

It's topped with black beans, pice de gayo, pineapples, pineapple salsa, sour cream, and cheese. You can get it in a regular bowl too.

"It's so healthy, really good and fresh, of course," said Narrete.