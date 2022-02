The fire start just after 6 p.m. Monday night.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were forced from their home in Columbia County after a fire.

Fire officials say a wood-burning stove in the living room of the home on Fowlersville Road near Berwick caught fire just after 6 p.m. Monday night.

It didn't take long for flames to engulf the rest of the home.

No one was injured, but the family is unable to stay there.