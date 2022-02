Firefighters from several communities battled flames in Ringtown Monday morning.

RINGTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters from several communities are at a huge fire along West Main Street in Ringtown.

The first alarm came in just before 6 a.m. Monday, and the first firefighters on the scene quickly called for hore help.

The video above is from Skook News.

West Main Street in Ringtown and surrounding streets are closed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.