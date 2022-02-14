Family needs help after floodwaters drive them out

Rising water from melting snow led to the Eicher family being rescued earlier this month.

MILLMONT, Pa. — Karen Eicher showed us the damage at her home in Millmont. A little over a week ago, Eicher's neighbors woke her up in the middle of the night because her house was flooding.

"I woke my husband up right away, and he got enough to get out through the water to get our vehicles and get them pulled up against the house," Eicher said.

Rain and snowmelt created flooding problems in parts of Union County in the early hours of February 4. Karen and her husband Cliff had lived in this home for 40 years, but on that day, they found themselves surrounded by icy water.

The Mifflinburg Hose Company rescued them by boat.

"They were awesome. We can't thank them enough. I owe a lot of gratitude to the Mifflinburg Fire Department because I'll tell you they were so kind."

Eicher says the house is a total loss. The couple were staying with their daughter Christina until last week when they were given a motorhome to stay in.

"You don't realize how many friends and how much the community pulls together to help you until something like this happens," Eicher said.

No one was hurt, but the family is trying to figure out their next steps.

"This can be replaced, they can't. That was a big thing for us. My parents can't be replaced," Christina Eicher said.

The couple's insurance does not cover much.

"It will cover the cost to repay the house off, but that is it. It won't cover for the contents that have been lost on the inside or to rebuild, none of that," Christina said.