Flames destroy building in Northumberland County

The fire started just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews battled flames and the elements in Northumberland County.

A fire broke out at a building along Hart Street near Treverton just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials say half of the building was a garage and the other half was residential.

The building was fully engulfed when crews arrived and they had to haul in water from five miles away.

Officials believe the building is a total loss.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to determine a cause.