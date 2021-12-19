Christmas Boulevard lights up Berwick for 75th year

The mile-long stretch of holiday cheer is open until New Year's Eve in Columbia County.

BERWICK, Pa. — It's a mile-long stretch of Christmas joy in Berwick.

Christmas Boulevard in Berwick is a tradition that is 75 years strong.

There are decorated Christmas trees and elaborate light displays.

People come from near and far to check out the festive show designed by local families and community groups.

"It's an amazing experience to just come together and all, enjoy the holiday season, during this, it's just amazing. We do this every year," said Lillian Rubendalo of Bloomsburg.

"It's definitely worth the wait every year," said Leah Rubendalo of Bloomsburg.

Berwick's Christmas Boulevard is free, but donations are accepted.

The display runs nightly through New Year's Eve.