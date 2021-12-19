Christmas dinner and toy giveaway held in Lackawanna County

Ham and turkey were dished out for free, and organizers say any leftovers will be given to homeless shelters in the area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On Sunday, jolly old St. Nick snuck into the Jefferson Township Fire Company and left some presents.

That's where Reaching Out Ministry hosted their Christmas dinner.

The traditional ham and turkey were dished out for free.

Volunteers also collected toys and clothing to be distributed to anyone who needs a helping hand this holiday season.

Organizers say any leftovers will be given to homeless shelters in Lackawanna County.

"We believe in reaching out to all the less fortunate, homeless, veterans, anybody that goes without, we just don't want them to go without," said Ron Hull of Hollesterville.

This is the first year for the Christmas dinner and toy giveaway, but organizers hope to make it a yearly tradition.