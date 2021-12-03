Volunteers preparing Berwick's Christmas Boulevard for 75th year

The holiday tradition in Berwick is still going strong and starts back up again on Saturday.

BERWICK, Pa. — During the day, it's a regular drive down market Street in Berwick, but when the clock strikes 6 p.m., it turns into Christmas Boulevard. The mile-long stretch of Christmas decorations is a 75-year tradition in Berwick.

From decorated Christmas trees to elaborate displays, Christmas Boulevard is a tradition in Berwick. People come from near and far to see the displays and lights.

"Very big year, 75. It's thanks to our volunteers, year in and year out," said Mike Monaco, Berwick Boulevard Association president. "we've had people from Maine, out west, they make it a point. And now we film it every year so the people that can't get in can see it online."

Christmas Boulevard in Berwick is put on entirely by volunteers hoping to keep the 75-year-old tradition alive.

"From the Boy Scouts coming out to get the trees all the way up to, we have people in their 80s working on the plots," Monaco said.

The displays are put together by families and community groups.

"The Berwick theater is a tradition in Berwick, so it goes hand in hand that we do a plot every year," Michele Culver said.

Volunteers from the Berwick Theater put up their display which, of course, is movie-themed.

"The theme is Jimmy Stewart, and instead of welcoming to Bedford Falls, it's welcome to Berwick, Pennsylvania," Culver said.

Christmas Boulevard is free to attend but donations are accepted. The attraction opens Saturday.

Berwick's Christmas Boulevard runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Year's Eve.