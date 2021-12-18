Neighbors helping neighbors for the holidays in Lackawanna County

Families were nominated by members of the community, then received gifts and other goodies.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A new tradition was started in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Olyphant borough teamed up with Rescue & Restore Church for the first-ever Christmas on Willow Avenue.

The holiday party was held for 25 Olyphant families who other community members nominated. They were adopted by other families who purchased gifts and other goodies.

Santa himself was on hand to help give out the presents.

"It's overwhelming a little bit. You can see all the kids being happy and you're not used to seeing so many people, especially recently with the covid. All of us together being happy, connecting with each other and for the right reasons. It's a beautiful thing," said KaSandra Compton of Olyphant.

The nominated families and the volunteers celebrated with some refreshments at the event in Lackawanna County.