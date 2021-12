Santa made several stops in Lackawanna County with the help of firefighters from the Dalton Fire Company.

DALTON, Pa. — A fire truck is Santa's second favorite form of transportation, after his sleigh, of course.

After he toured South Abington Township, he took a drive with firefighters from the Dalton Fire Company.

Kids and grown-ups alike stopped to watch Santa ride by; there was even entertainment provided for old St. Nick on his trip through this part of Lackawanna County.