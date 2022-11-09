New training facility for first responders

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A multi-use training facility in Carbon County that has been in the works for nearly a decade is finally nearing completion.
It includes a police training building and a four-story fire training tower.
The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Sunday, along with a ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11.
"I have to pinch myself. It's a reality I never thought I'd live to see. This is unusual for a training facility in a county in that we included the police right from the beginning, and wanted to ensure that all emergency services had the opportunity to train and the equipment and facility to train in," said Wayne Nothstein, Carbon County Commissioner, Chairperson for Carbon County Training Center.
Officials say the center is about 90 percent complete and will be fully finished by October in Carbon County.
