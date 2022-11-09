15th and final ride to honor fallen soldier

JESSUP, Pa. — A motorcycle ride was held in Lackawanna County to honor a soldier killed during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2007.
The 15th Sgt. Jan Argonish Ride is put on by his family each year and is a motorcycle ride to raise money for wounded veterans.
It's a 50-mile ride that starts in Argonish's hometown of Jessup and passes through the area's countryside.
"This is a true tribute to Jan and a legacy that he left with the sacrifice that he made an event that we've done for this amount of time. That no matter what the circumstances are with the weather that they are still willing to come and honor him and support our cause so we can continue to help veterans moving forward," said Talia Walsh, organizer of Sgt. Jan Argonish's Ride.
Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that this will be the 15th and final year they hold this ride in Lackawanna County.
