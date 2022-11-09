Fundraiser for injured deli owner held in Wayne County

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A fundraiser for a man who was attacked at his business in Wayne County.
Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that Dave Genovese was attacked at Main Street Deli in Gouldsboro back in June.
Genovese needed surgery after the assault, and ended up closing the deli.
A barbeque chicken dinner was held for Genovese at American Legion Post 274.
A motorcycle ride was also scheduled but was canceled because of the rain.
"We wanted to be here for him the way he's been here for other members of the community and really help support him and his family. As soon as we had decided to do this benefit, we had so many basket donations and gift certificates and all kinds of things from local businesses and from people. So people really stepped up to really make sure that Dave's family was supported," said Amber Viola, Commander, American Legion Post 274.
There were also several vendors and a basket raffle at this fundraiser in Wayne County.
