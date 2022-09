The fundraiser was held at the V Spot Bar in Scranton Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road.

This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017.

Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan to run the PanCan 5K in April in his honor.

Money raised from the 50/50, basket raffle, and other efforts will go toward that 5K next spring.