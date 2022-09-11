Kicking off the Fleetville Fall Fair

The fall fair is the volunteer fire company's biggest fundraiser of the year and also doubles as a way to recruit the next generation of volunteers.

"It's very important for the younger generation to step up and be firefighters because we can't do this forever. It's a very physically taxing job. So we need young people to come in and learn; we could teach them to do what we do and take over for future generations," said Nathan Walker, Junior Firefighter, Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company.