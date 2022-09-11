Kicking off the Fleetville Fall Fair

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — The 3rd Annual Fleetville Fall Fair kicked off Saturday in Lackawanna County.
Nearly 170 vendors filled the fields outside the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company for the fair.
There was plenty of fun for the whole family, from petting zoos to pony rides.
The fall fair is the volunteer fire company's biggest fundraiser of the year and also doubles as a way to recruit the next generation of volunteers.
"It's very important for the younger generation to step up and be firefighters because we can't do this forever. It's a very physically taxing job. So we need young people to come in and learn; we could teach them to do what we do and take over for future generations," said Nathan Walker, Junior Firefighter, Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company.
