Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City.
'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome.
Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market.
Organizers say it's a good way for people to explore everything the city has to offer.
"It feels really great people are really excited. People really like that opportunity to, you know, get to know some different things that maybe they wouldn't see all in one place. So get to know some of the new things going on in the community," said Chrissy Manuel, United Neighborhood Centers.
This is the 6th year for the 'Welcoming Scranton' event in Lackawanna County.
