Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike.
Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract.
The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive and priority-owned facilities.
Workers on strike had been demanding money to address the staffing crisis in the nursing home industry and to provide better care for residents.
