Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement

After months of negotiations, the agreement was reached Saturday morning.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike.

Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract.

The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive and priority-owned facilities.

Workers on strike had been demanding money to address the staffing crisis in the nursing home industry and to provide better care for residents.