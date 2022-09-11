Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to the traveling 9/11 display as it made a stop Saturday in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

"So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the people and create some sort of story of what happened at each location," said Mitch Mendler, President of The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile.

At the center of the display is a steel beam, a piece of the 43rd floor of the World Trade Center South Tower, a piece of the devastation visitors say hits home.

"In this country, in the midwest and out west, people see it on tv, they read about it in books. It can't portray the magnitude of what happened," said James Lemke, Hazleton.

James Lemke of Hazleton was the captain for North Hudson Fire and Rescue in New Jersey. When the attack happened, several of his crews assisted in the aftermath. He recounts the weeks following the tragedy.

"The ferry's in New York, you see the walls just about a month after it happened, and it was just like the wall you see right here, all of the pictures on the wall 'missing, missing, missing'. I was talking to one of the guys on the ferry he said, 'You see these people every day come back and forth. You don't know them, but you say hello, they wave to you, they wave back. You joke around with them, and all of the sudden, you don't see them again, so you know what,' said Lemke.

"The school kids don't even know. Kids that were born after the fact don't even know what went on that day. I think that's so sad, so I try to promote it and keep the day alive," said Tony Colombo, coordinator.

Many families who came to see the display brought their young children to help them understand the somber meaning of September 11th.

"I mean, these people were just going about their lives, going to work, walking around New York City, and next thing you know, they are gone, so I am helping my kids to realize take life seriously," said Andy Tritt, Hazleton.

The display will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the launch box in Hazleton.