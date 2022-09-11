NEPA Junior Shoot in Lackawanna County

The competition was held at Game Lands 300 Rifle Range in Archbald.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a learning experience in Lackawanna County as children and teenagers took part in a rifle competition on Saturday.

This was the 14th year for the NEPA Junior Shoot Competition for children ages 10 to 18 held at the Game Land 300 Rifle Range in Archbald.

Even though it centers around a rifle competition, there were many demonstrations and activities to inspire young ones to venture outdoors instead of staying inside.

"Competitions a 22 rifle shoot. So the kids come in, they shoot five practice rounds. 10 practice for 10 rounds sitting, 10 rounds standing. So the only competition is the rifles, but we do have an archery range set up so they can check on archery," said Angela Saar, Junior Shoot Treasurer.

"I mean, it was nice. I didn't hit it every single time, but it's really fun," said Brian Bauer, Jessup.

Prizes were given out for the best shot in each age group the event is put on by volunteers every year in Lackawanna County.