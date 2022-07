State police say a murder-suicide took place in Carbon County on Sunday.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following what state police believe is a murder-suicide in Carbon County.

It happened Sunday along Daubert Lane in East Penn Township.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that 70-year-old Gary Daubert shot his 66-year-old wife beth and then turned the gun on himself.

No word on what led to that murder-suicide in Carbon County.