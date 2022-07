There's new information from the Luzerne County coroner's office about Sunday's deadly fire in Plymouth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — The fire on Palmer Street in Plymouth killed six-year-old Ameliya Witten.

The cause of death was breathing in too much smoke.

The Sunday morning fire destroyed two double homes and damaged two others.

More than a dozen people lost their homes.

A state police fire marshal is looking for the cause of that deadly fire in Luzerne County.