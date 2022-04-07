Crews are working to repair a broken water main in Lackawanna County.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a broken water main broke in Dunmore.

The break on Reeves Street was discovered around 8 Monday morning.

A Pennsylvania American crew is there trying to get the break fixed. The pipe is 24 inches.

UGI is also on the scene in case there is a natural gas leak.

Pennsylvania American Water has not said how many homes and businesses are affected by that water main break in Dunmore.

The intersection of Reeves Street and Monahan Avenue is closed due to the break.