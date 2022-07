A woman is locked up in Lycoming County, accused of trying to destroy the World of Little League Museum Sunday afternoon.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A woman has been arrested in South Williamsport after a crash at the World of Little League Museum.

Police arrived around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon to find a car had crashed into the lobby of the museum.

Police say no one was hurt.

That woman now faces multiple felony charges in South Williamsport.