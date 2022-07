The 63-year-old man was found around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday suffering from cardiac arrest.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroners Office says a 63-year-old Michigan man has died while attending the Peach Festival on Montage Mountain.

Officials say the man was found suffering from cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, first responders attempted to help the man, but he was declared dead shortly after.

The man's identity has not yet been released. It is under investigation by the Lackawanna County Coroner.