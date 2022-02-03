Celebrating literacy with 'Read Across America'

Members of the Newswatch 16 team shared books and stories with young students throughout the area on Wednesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some members of the Newswatch 16 team are helping students celebrate National Read Across America Day.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub and Photojournalist Michael Erat were up early on Wednesday to read to first graders at Heights Terrace Elementary in Hazleton.

They read "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish," and "Green Eggs and Ham" while the kids ate green eggs and ham.

This was just one of many events happening to inspire children across America to read.

Renie Workman and Jon Meyer read to students at Lehman-Jackson Elementary school in Luzerne County's Back Mountain on Wednesday.

They were having Wacky Wednesday to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday.

Renie and Jon read Dr. Seuss books to all the first graders and then all the third graders.

The kids had fun reactions to the books and a lot of great questions about what we do at the News Station.

It was so great to be back inside a school for Read Across America today, the first time since before Covid!! Renie and... Posted by Jon Meyer WNEP on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice turned some pages for students at Morey Elementary School in Stroudsburg.

Amanda read "Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!" to a class of kindergarteners and first graders in Monroe County.