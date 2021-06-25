Giving the gift of reading to new parents

The Read To Me bag at the Palmerton Area Library is free and comes with a beginner board book and a pamphlet on the benefits of reading to your little one.

PALMERTON, Pa. — It's never too early to start reading to your baby, and through the new Read To Me program at the Palmerton Area Library, parents can start now.

"We're just really excited for the opportunity to gift new parents with starting a love of reading," said Rachel Demicco, the Palmerton Area Library program administrator.

Community member Susan Olivia developed the Read To Me program in memory of her daughter Kristin. Kristin was an educator and loved to read. She passed away from cancer nearly a year ago.

The Read To Me bag is free and comes with a program pamphlet and a board book featuring more pictures than words. Those at the library tell Newswatch 16 reading to your baby has many advantages.

"We want to give all new parents access to reading materials because reading to children at a very early age has shown to increase their language, math, and vocabulary skills," Demicco said.

Katelyn McGoldrick is a mother of four, and her family loves to read. She stopped at the library with the newest addition to her family to receive her Read to Me bag.

"I know they love to mimic, so hearing new sounds that they get to practice and mimic back to you. They love hearing your voice all the time no matter what, and he loves the pictures," said McGoldrick.

Library workers hope the program not only teaches the benefits of reading to babies but draws more to see what the library has to offer.

"The library is one of the few public spaces that we have left where you can come as you are, stay as long as you want, access 99.9 percent of what we have to offer free of charge, and with no obligation to purchase anything," Demicco said. "I would just encourage people to take advantage of this program. It's beautiful. It's a wonderful gift for a new parent, and it's a wonderful introduction to the world of reading."

Each bag will feature a new picture of a child who was read to.

You can pick up a Read to Me bag anytime the library is open.