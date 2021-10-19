Bookmobile hits the streets in Stroudsburg

Getting a book to read just got easier for some people in one part of the Poconos.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you're looking for a kid's fairy tale or something on a tougher reading level, you might find it parked right on your street.

The Bookmobile is back in downtown Stroudsburg, in front of the municipal building.

"It's a great idea, getting books back in. These poor kids, I've been a teacher for 37 years, I'm retired now, but they are struggling. The teachers are struggling. So to get books back out for kids and the shut-ins, it's a great idea," said Amy Broxton, Stroudsburg.

The Eastern Monroe Public Library parked its Bookmobile at the corner of 7th and Sarah Streets.

Erik Hadley is the friendly face inside the truck, ready to hand you a book.

The operation was shut down at the beginning of the pandemic until directors figured out a safe way to get it back out.

"It's nice, and we've been doing most of our route for a lot of this time, but lots and lots of precautions. We haven't ironed out a way to have more people on the bus to browse, but that's kind of allowed for more customized service," said Hadley.

The Bookmobile will be parked outside the Stroudsburg municipal building every other Tuesday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

People in this neighborhood think it's really great, especially for those who can't drive like children and senior citizens.

"Yep, tons of kids wait until Halloween; you'll find them. It's great as far as that goes, and senior citizens, too," said Broxton.