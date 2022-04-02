16 To The Rescue: Princess

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a special-needs cat named Princess. Rescue workers are hopeful someone will give her a second chance.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Princess is not much more than a year old. When her previous owner got sick and dropped her off at SPCA of Luzerne County, rescue workers were not told much, but they knew something was wrong.

"It kind of looked like she got burned, so we thought maybe she was under a car, and a car engine got her or something, but then we did realize as soon as we put her back there, she was constantly picking at her skin from the get-go, so we realized there was more to it than what we were prepared for," said Erica Thomas, SPCA of Luzerne County.

Rescue workers say Princess' skin condition is medical, not behavioral. The vet is currently going over the results of her skin biopsy, and they hope to do an allergy test on her soon. For now, rescue workers try to make Princess as comfortable and stress-free as possible. And the cone is helping, too.

"She'll constantly go back to her hind leg, or anywhere she can get and constantly pick at it, and she won't stop until fur does come out, and she does bleed," Thomas explained.

Rescue workers say a special-needs cat like Princess always gets overlooked. She's been here at the SPCA for almost a year now. But they hope the extra exposure will help Princess find the perfect match. They know there is someone out there.

"One of our staff members took her to a foster for a few weeks, and she was the sweetest cat there. She was constantly on her lap, giving her head boops. She's a really nice cat; she just takes a little bit to warm up, but other than that, she's really sweet.

Princess will need extra vet visits and care, and her food is also vet prescribed. Workers here say rescuing Princess will be worth it in the end because you will also be helping find an answer to what exactly is wrong.

"Any home that's going to be quiet for the beginning, just because it does take her a while to warm up, probably no other dogs, just because she seems to be stressed out with other dogs. She's good with small dogs here. We've seen her be good with other cats. So really any home that's willing to give her the care she needs."

If you are interested in taking a chance on Princess, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.